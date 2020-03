Seattle Hospitals Brace For Wave Of COVID-19 Patients The wave of critical patients is expected to arrive first at Seattle-area hospitals, which have spent recent weeks trying to shore up supplies of "staff and stuff." No one is sure they have enough.

