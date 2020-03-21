Not My Job: Our Guest Canceled, So We Called Our Backup, Stephen Colbert

Enlarge this image Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

We're not gonna lie — we had a pretty impressive guest lined up for you this week, but they had to back out at the last minute. But don't despair — we found someone even more impressive. You may know him as the host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. We know him as the guy to call when someone cancels on us.

Colbert will play the game we had planned for our original guest — who shall remain nameless — it's called "The Sneaker of the House!" Three questions about burglars.

Click the audio link to find out how he does.