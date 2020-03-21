Netflix And Bill

Some tips on what to watch during quarantine.

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Luke Burbank. And here again is your host from a quarantined cruise ship somewhere in Lake Michigan. It's Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. And thank you, everybody listening at home. I am sure you are all clapping.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill insists he can't leave the house. He's under quarant-rhyme. It's the Listener Limerick Challenge.

LUKE BURBANK: (Groaning).

SAGAL: If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, it's time for a new game that we call...

KURTIS: Netflix and Bill.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Quarantining at home is boring, but you have your family. And after about a half an hour of them, you have TV. We're going to tell each of you about two shows that could be your next binge, but only one of them is real. Guess it - you get a point. Are you ready to play?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

MAZ JOBRANI: Of course.

SAGAL: All right. Here we go. Maz, which of these is a real show that you can find on Netflix? Is it, A, a placeholder show Netflix accidentally left up featuring a man making popping sounds with his mouth called "The Example Show;" or B, "The Streaming Service," footage of flowing rivers, waterfalls and broken pipes designed to help older men pee?

KURTIS: (Laughter).

JOBRANI: I'm going with "The Streaming Service."

BURBANK: (Laughter).

SAGAL: No, you're wrong. That would be wonderful.

JOBRANI: (Groaning).

SAGAL: I could use that some days. But the answer is "The Example Show."

BURBANK: Yeah.

SAGAL: You can find it. Just Google Netflix "The Example Show." You will find it. It features such riveting scenes as a man making popping sounds with his mouth. And if you turn on the subtitles, it just says, there's no crying in baseball the whole time.

JOBRANI: Peter, as someone who lives in LA and has pitched shows to Netflix and had them pass on my shows, you know, this is very insulting. I feel very bad.

SAGAL: You should only have had - gone in and made popping sounds. That's - that would have - they love that.

JOBRANI: Oh, man.

SAGAL: Paula, also on Netflix, while there's no "Monday Night Football" right now, you can stream which of these? Is it, A, "Monday Night Foot," in which foot models compete in categories such as shapeliness, toenail quality and arch height; or B, an eight-and-a-half-hour knitting competition show called "National Knitting Night?"

POUNDSTONE: I'm going to go with "National Knitting Night."

SAGAL: You're right. It's actually "National Knitting Night" Norway.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They do love their knitting in Norway. Very good.

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

BURBANK: (Singing) Are you ready for some eyelets?

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: (Singing) A Sunday night knit-off.

That'd be if they gave that job to Hank Williams, Jr...

SAGAL: All right, Luke. If you're...

BURBANK: ...Danish, I guess.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Luke, if you're looking for horror, which of these is a real thing you can find on Amazon? A, a curated collection of educational programming called "Drivers Ed Scare Films;" or B, "Scarebnb" (ph), which is just footage of the worst places available on Airbnb?

BURBANK: I would watch both of those shows. "Scarebnb."

SAGAL: No. It was actually the curated collection of drivers ed films.

BURBANK: Man.

SAGAL: This collection...

BURBANK: "Scarebnb" would be a way better show.

SAGAL: Well, hey, man.

BURBANK: Maz, that's your next project.

SAGAL: There you go.

JOBRANI: I've got - I'm going to pitch it on Monday.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BLACK KEYS SONG, "FEVER")

