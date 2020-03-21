Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, panelists, some questions for you from the rest of the week's news. Maz, panic buying is a dangerous activity that prevents people from getting the supplies they need. But the recent hoarding of toilet paper has actually been great news for what industry?

MAZ JOBRANI: Oh, newspapers.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I wish. Wouldn't that be great if that's what finally brought American journalism back - the need for toilet paper? No.

JOBRANI: How about - it was some kind of water - bidets.

SAGAL: Yes, bidets...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

JOBRANI: Yes.

SAGAL: ...Maz. Bidets - or, as they're more commonly known, that's not a drinking fountain...

JOBRANI: (Laughter).

SAGAL: They've never caught on in America...

LUKE BURBANK: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...The way they have in Europe and Asia. But the recent run on toilet paper may finally make Americans comfortable with the phrase, I'll be out in a second. I just have to sit here and drip dry for a bit.

BURBANK: I have to tell you...

SAGAL: Yes.

BURBANK: I just installed a bidet in my house two days ago - or, as we now say, two bidets ago because...

JOBRANI: (Laughter).

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Wait. Wait - is that...

BURBANK: I can't say that joke alone. Let me take you through a bidet in the life at my house. I just...

POUNDSTONE: My only...

BURBANK: ...Installed a bidet, and it was, like, the last one that they are selling in America because there's a run on bidets.

JOBRANI: Here's a piece of advice to our listeners. I subscribed on Amazon to toilet paper delivery, and I accidentally hit too much. And I've got boxes and boxes. So my advice is, subscribe to toilet paper, and you won't have to deal with this when the next apocalypse hits.

SAGAL: I don't know. I like to get toilet paper issue by issue. They're so inconsistent.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BUDOS BAND'S "EPHRA")

