Predictions

Our panelists predict what businesses will be created to help all of us stuck in our homes.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what new business will be created to help everyone stuck in their homes? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Scrubber, the app for your smart TV that changes the channel after you turn it off to your local PBS station, so your spouse doesn't know you're actually watching "Bachelor In Paradise" when they turn the TV on the next day.

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: A company is going to be created that has a thing that you can hold in your hands. It's paper. And they're all connected together. And there's words printed on them - books.

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Social distancing massage, where a masseuse comes to your house and mimes massaging you from a window outside your home, and you mime pleasure from inside.

BILL KURTIS: If that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Paula Poundstone and Maz Jobrani. Thanks to the staffs at NPR West and WBEZ in Chicago. It's good to be back for whatever reason. And thanks to all of you for listening. We're as grateful for you as we hope you are for us. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.