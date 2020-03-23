Coronavirus: Aiding The Unemployed

Americans are not getting together right now. An estimated 100 million of us are on some form of lockdown order.

That means no in-person shopping, no going to the office, and—in many cases—no business.

Congress is working on a relief plan for the millions of workers affected by the lockdowns. But for now, it remains to be seen just what that support might look like.

Today, we check in on the coronavirus economy from the perspective of workers and small business owners, like Emanuele Nigro, owner of Osteria 57, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, Amy Putens, a hair stylist out of work because she lives with an at-risk family member and Alexa Jarvis, a former member of the chorus at the New York Metropolitan Opera.

And we also got an update on when, and what kinds of help could be coming from Congress from Ben White, chief economic correspondent for Politico.

