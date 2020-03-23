Episode 983: You Asked About The Virus Economy

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Over the past couple weeks, we've gotten a ton of questions. Like: How can I help my local small business? Why don't they just shut down the market? How is the government going to get a check to everybody?

In this episode, we reach out to people in the know and try to answer some of the most asked, and most interesting questions. Keep them coming. We read every one...

