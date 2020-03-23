Accessibility links
Episode 983: You Asked About The Virus Economy : Planet Money Some answers: The deal with toilet paper; stock market circuit breakers; coronabucks; corporate paper & how to help. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 983: You Asked About The Virus Economy

Listen · 28:44
Planet Money

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 21, 2019: Two rows of mailboxes belonging to art galleries are embedded in a wall along Canyon Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Over the past couple weeks, we've gotten a ton of questions. Like: How can I help my local small business? Why don't they just shut down the market? How is the government going to get a check to everybody?

In this episode, we reach out to people in the know and try to answer some of the most asked, and most interesting questions. Keep them coming. We read every one...

