Audie Cornish on 'She's Funny' And The Rule Breakers of Comedy

Jenny Slate has a lot to say about her time on Saturday Night Live.

"I just think it was like culturally so regressive," Slate told NPR's Audie Cornish. "I think that's what happens when you have a creative vehicle that is helmed by someone for 40 years."

Cornish spoke with some of comedy's biggest stars, and they told her the path to success wasn't always easy. Hannah Gadsby, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Margaret Cho and Slate opened up to Cornish about their careers and defining moments in Cornish's She's Funny series.

Cornish revisits those conversations with Sam Sanders in a collection of vignettes. They discuss how these women charged forward in their careers and what risks they've taken through the years.

Plus, Cornish's extended conversation with comedian and actress Slate on what it was really like working at Saturday Night Live.

