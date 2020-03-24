Accessibility links
Why The Economy Is Safer Today Than In 1907 The Federal Reserve is designed to deal with financial panics because it was created by one.
Special Series

Planet Money Shorts: Season 3
NPR logo What The Fed Was Designed To Do

What The Fed Was Designed To Do

Credit: NPR

Don't see the video? Click here.

COVID-19 isn't the first natural disaster to shake the world economy, but today we're more prepared for one than ever.

In 1906, an earthquake in San Francisco started a chain of events that destroyed the U.S. economy by 1907. It also led to the creation of the country's most powerful economic tool: the Federal Reserve.

Listen to the original Planet Money podcast episode here! Subscribe to our video series here — and while you're at it, subscribe to our podcast.

Special Series

Planet Money Shorts: Season 3