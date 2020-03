As Coronavirus Precautions Tighten, Trump Looks To Reopen America Even as life and work is halted across the country, President Trump says he wants America to keep an eye toward reopening as it continues to fight the coronavirus.

As Coronavirus Precautions Tighten, Trump Looks To Reopen America Business As Coronavirus Precautions Tighten, Trump Looks To Reopen America As Coronavirus Precautions Tighten, Trump Looks To Reopen America Audio will be available later today. Even as life and work is halted across the country, President Trump says he wants America to keep an eye toward reopening as it continues to fight the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor