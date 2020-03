Health Care Workers Face Shortage Of Protective Gear How severe is the shortage of protective gear facing health care workers and what — if anything — is being done to address it?

Health Care Workers Face Shortage Of Protective Gear Health Health Care Workers Face Shortage Of Protective Gear Health Care Workers Face Shortage Of Protective Gear Audio will be available later today. How severe is the shortage of protective gear facing health care workers and what — if anything — is being done to address it? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor