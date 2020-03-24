New York City Couple Decides To Marry Now Instead Of In October

With the uncertainty of the coronavirus they decided, why wait? A crowd gathered on the sidewalk and neighbors leaned out of windows. The newlyweds said it was their most New York moment yet.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A couple in New York City planned their wedding for October, but with the coronavirus they decided, why wait? They're socially distant friend officiated from the window of his fourth-floor apartment. He started the ceremony with a reading from "Love In The Time Of Cholera." A crowd gathered around the couple on the sidewalk, and neighbors leaned out of their windows to serve as witnesses. The newlyweds said it was their most New York moment yet.

