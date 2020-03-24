Accessibility links
Coronavirus: Feeding A Sick Nation "It's something that I can't avoid, I have to go to work," Scott, who delivers tortillas to grocery stores in Maryland, told us. "A lot of my well-being right now relies on the well-being of others."

Coronavirus: Feeding A Sick Nation

A worker cleans door handles in a ShopRite supermarket in Plainview, New York.

A worker cleans door handles in a ShopRite supermarket in Plainview, New York.

If you've been to the grocery store in the past week, you may have faced what looked like an alarming sight: empty shelves. Bottled water, eggs, milk, all gone.

And it's not just your local grocery store. Stores across the country have sold out of the basics because worried Americans are stocking up.

The message from city and state officials is: don't worry—there's plenty of food. The pandemic that's rattled nearly every corner of the economy has forced the food industry to adjust to greater demand, and to new risks.

So how are they continuing to get the essentials from the farm to the store? And what does keeping us fed mean for the workers who are part of that process?

For our conversation on food during the COVID-19 pandemic is Catherine Boudreau, food and agriculture reporter for Politico, and Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at the Food Industry Association.

We also talked with Scott, a regional sales and delivery manager for a Maryland tortilla company and Monica Gonzalez, a quality assurance tester at Monterey Mushrooms.

