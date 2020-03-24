Coronavirus: Feeding A Sick Nation

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bruce Bennett/Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Bruce Bennett/Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

If you've been to the grocery store in the past week, you may have faced what looked like an alarming sight: empty shelves. Bottled water, eggs, milk, all gone.

And it's not just your local grocery store. Stores across the country have sold out of the basics because worried Americans are stocking up.

The message from city and state officials is: don't worry—there's plenty of food. The pandemic that's rattled nearly every corner of the economy has forced the food industry to adjust to greater demand, and to new risks.

So how are they continuing to get the essentials from the farm to the store? And what does keeping us fed mean for the workers who are part of that process?

For our conversation on food during the COVID-19 pandemic is Catherine Boudreau, food and agriculture reporter for Politico, and Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at the Food Industry Association.

We also talked with Scott, a regional sales and delivery manager for a Maryland tortilla company and Monica Gonzalez, a quality assurance tester at Monterey Mushrooms.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.