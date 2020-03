Ford CEO Announces Company Will Contribute To Manufacturing Medical Supplies Ford Motor Company announced today that it would partner with GE Health and 3M to manufacture medical supplies like masks, respirators and ventilators. CEO Jim Hackett speaks with NPR's Ailsa Chang.

