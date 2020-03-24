Accessibility links
For Immigrant Communities, Coronavirus Is A Different Kind Of Threat Public health experts are urging people to stay at home during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic — but not everyone can afford to. Here in the United States, low-income immigrant communities are facing high risks during the outbreak. Many migrants are still working in essential retail, labor, and service industry jobs. Getting access to healthcare is also a challenge, especially after the Trump administration enacted a new policy measure limiting certain immigrants' access to federal benefits like Medicare. In this week's Latino USA, we explore the obstacles migrants face as the Coronavirus threat grows.
NPR logo

Coronavirus And Immigrant Communities

Listen · 23:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/821015833/821020065" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
For Immigrant Communities, Coronavirus Is A Different Kind Of Threat

Latino USA

For Immigrant Communities, Coronavirus Is A Different Kind Of Threat

Coronavirus And Immigrant Communities

Listen · 23:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/821015833/821020065" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Public health experts are urging people to stay at home during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic — but not everyone can afford to. Here in the United States, low-income immigrant communities are facing high risks during the outbreak. Many migrants are still working in essential retail, labor, and service industry jobs. Getting access to healthcare is also a challenge, especially after the Trump administration enacted a new policy measure limiting certain immigrants' access to federal benefits like Medicare. In this week's Latino USA, we explore the obstacles migrants face as the Coronavirus threat grows.