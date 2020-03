COVID-19 Threatens Flight Attendants, Future Of Global Aviation NPR's Noel King talks to Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on airline workers.

COVID-19 Threatens Flight Attendants, Future Of Global Aviation COVID-19 Threatens Flight Attendants, Future Of Global Aviation COVID-19 Threatens Flight Attendants, Future Of Global Aviation Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on airline workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor