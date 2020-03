Honored Playwright Terrence McNally Dies Of Coronavirus At Age 81 McNally had suffered from lung cancer and pulmonary problems. He won his first Tony Award for Kiss of the Spider Woman. He also won Tonys for Love! Valor! Compassion!, Master Class and Ragtime.

Honored Playwright Terrence McNally Dies Of Coronavirus At Age 81

McNally had suffered from lung cancer and pulmonary problems. He won his first Tony Award for Kiss of the Spider Woman. He also won Tonys for Love! Valor! Compassion!, Master Class and Ragtime.