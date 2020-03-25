The Sounds Of America: The 1951 National League Tiebreaker

The Library of Congress is famous for its collection of American cultural treasures. More than 10 million items—including books, manuscripts and photographs. The collection also includes nearly four million pieces of audio.

Each year, the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress chooses just 25 pieces of audio to showcase the rich heritage of America's recorded sound—it's like an audio "Hall of Fame." Selections in the past have included music, of course, but also plenty of famous speeches, news reports, sports games, and much, much more.

Today, the National Recording Registry is releasing the next 25 inductees. We're hearing the story behind one of them: announcer Russ Hodges' call of the 1951 National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1A's James Morrison took us on a tour of the Library of Congress' National Audio Visual Conservation Center to learn how these amazing recordings are preserved. We also talked with Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress.

We'll be airing other 2020 inductees throughout the year. Keep up with our series "The Sounds Of America" here.

