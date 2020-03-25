Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: A Doctor's Advice, N.Y. And Free Entertainment

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
A message about staying home during the coronavirus pandemic is shown on a gate in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The rate of new coronavirus cases in New York state is "doubling about every three days," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
A message about staying home during the coronavirus pandemic is shown on a gate in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The rate of new coronavirus cases in New York state is "doubling about every three days," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
On this broadcast of The National Conversation, NPR reporters answer your questions about the economy, free entertainment and an update on the situation in New York City.