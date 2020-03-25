The Last Sound

Accessibility links
Bernie Krause and Soundscape Ecology Bernie Krause was a successful musician as a young man, playing with rock stars like Jim Morrison and George Harrison in the 1960s and '70s. But then one day, Bernie heard a sound unlike anything he'd ever encountered and it completely overtook his life. He quit the music business to pursue it and has spent the last 50 years following it all over the earth. And what he's heard raises this question: what can we learn about ourselves and the world around us if we quiet down and listen? | To learn more about this episode, subscribe to our newsletter. Click here to learn more about NPR sponsors.
Artwork by Leonardo Santamaria for NPR

Leonardo Santamaria for NPR

Artwork by Leonardo Santamaria.

Leonardo Santamaria for NPR

