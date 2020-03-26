Episode 985: Where Do We Get $2,000,000,000,000?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Now is not the time for finely crafted solutions. The economy is in crisis, and Congress is tackling it by doing what they do best: Spending inconceivable amounts of money.

The economic rescue package coming out of the Senate will send an avalanche of cash to small businesses, large corporations, state and local governments — and, mostly importantly, regular Americans. Almost everyone will have more money in their pockets, but where exactly will that money come from?

On today's show, we go deep inside the mechanisms to come up with two trillion dollars before the economy collapses. There's the regular way and the magical way, and this time we'll need both. Also, we'll ask: Can you create too much money, and what happens when you do?

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

For more economic news made bite-sized, subscribe to our Newsletter.