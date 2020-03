Morning News Brief New unemployment claims are expected to shatter records. A $2 trillion emergency relief package passes in the Senate and heads to the House. And, the mixed message about testing for the coronavirus.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. New unemployment claims are expected to shatter records. A $2 trillion emergency relief package passes in the Senate and heads to the House. And, the mixed message about testing for the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor