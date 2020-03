Senate Passes Bi-Partisan Relief Package Amid COVID-19 Economic Downturn The Senate overwhelmingly approved a $2 trillion relief package Wednesday night designed to alleviate some of the worst effects of the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Passes Bi-Partisan Relief Package Amid COVID-19 Economic Downturn Politics Senate Passes Bi-Partisan Relief Package Amid COVID-19 Economic Downturn Senate Passes Bi-Partisan Relief Package Amid COVID-19 Economic Downturn Audio will be available later today. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a $2 trillion relief package Wednesday night designed to alleviate some of the worst effects of the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor