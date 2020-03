Washington State Deal With Economic Fallout From COVID-19 NPR's Noel King talks to Suzan LeVine, commissioner of the Employment Security Department for Washington, about how the state is dealing with a surge in jobless claims.

Washington State Deal With Economic Fallout From COVID-19 Washington State Deal With Economic Fallout From COVID-19 Washington State Deal With Economic Fallout From COVID-19 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Suzan LeVine, commissioner of the Employment Security Department for Washington, about how the state is dealing with a surge in jobless claims. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor