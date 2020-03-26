Accessibility links
Sen. Bernie Sanders On Congress And The Coronavirus Pandemic "This is not a time for thinking about things in the way we did yesterday," Senator Bernie Sanders says. "While this bill didn't go near as far as I thought it should go, it did expand unemployment benefits more than ever has been done before."

Sen. Bernie Sanders On Congress And The Coronavirus Pandemic

Sen. Bernie Sanders On Congress And The Coronavirus Pandemic

Senator Bernie Sanders makes a point as he and former Vice President Joe Biden take part in a presidential debate.

Senator Bernie Sanders makes a point as he and former Vice President Joe Biden take part in a presidential debate.

A record 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, as businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the Senate passed a $2 trillion economic package partly to help those affected weather the economic storm. It's the largest emergency aid deal in modern U.S. history.

Some are estimating this pandemic – or the resulting economic fallout – could last into next year. And that could mean it's a problem for a new president, depending on what voters decide in November. It is still an election year, after all.

We spoke with U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for president Bernie Sanders about the Senate's economic package and how the coronavirus pandemic may affect the 2020 election.

