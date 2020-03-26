Sen. Bernie Sanders On Congress And The Coronavirus Pandemic

A record 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, as businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the Senate passed a $2 trillion economic package partly to help those affected weather the economic storm. It's the largest emergency aid deal in modern U.S. history.

Some are estimating this pandemic – or the resulting economic fallout – could last into next year. And that could mean it's a problem for a new president, depending on what voters decide in November. It is still an election year, after all.

We spoke with U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for president Bernie Sanders about the Senate's economic package and how the coronavirus pandemic may affect the 2020 election.

