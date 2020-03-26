Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: The Coronavirus 'New Normal' The last few weeks have meant adjusting to new ways of life. Sam talks to two NPR colleagues about how life in lockdown is affecting them personally. Morning Edition host David Greene tells Sam how his wife, a restaurateur, is coping with a struggling industry and whether a new congressional stimulus bill can offer relief. Then, Kelly McEvers, host of Embedded and the new Coronavirus Daily podcast, talks about the realities of homeschooling. Sam also speaks with Variety writer Meg Zukin, whose tweet asking couples to share their coronavirus "drama" went viral.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A young girl rides her bike on empty city streets with no schools and a lack of tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

A young girl rides her bike on empty city streets with no schools and a lack of tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The last few weeks have meant adjusting to new ways of life. Sam talks to two NPR colleagues about how life in lockdown is affecting them personally. Morning Edition host David Greene tells Sam how his wife, a restaurateur, is coping is coping with a struggling industry and whether a new congressional stimulus bill can offer relief. Then, Kelly McEvers, host of Embedded and the new Coronavirus Daily podcast, talks about the realities of homeschooling. Sam also speaks with Variety writer Meg Zukin about one consequence of social distancing: dealing with a sometimes annoying spouse or partner and having nowhere to go. Her tweet asking couples to share their "drama" went viral and even led to its own website.

'It's Been a Minute' is produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez and Hafsa Fathima. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our intern is Hafsa Fathima. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.