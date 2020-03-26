Weekly Wrap: The Coronavirus 'New Normal'

Enlarge this image toggle caption JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The last few weeks have meant adjusting to new ways of life. Sam talks to two NPR colleagues about how life in lockdown is affecting them personally. Morning Edition host David Greene tells Sam how his wife, a restaurateur, is coping is coping with a struggling industry and whether a new congressional stimulus bill can offer relief. Then, Kelly McEvers, host of Embedded and the new Coronavirus Daily podcast, talks about the realities of homeschooling. Sam also speaks with Variety writer Meg Zukin about one consequence of social distancing: dealing with a sometimes annoying spouse or partner and having nowhere to go. Her tweet asking couples to share their "drama" went viral and even led to its own website.

'It's Been a Minute' is produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez and Hafsa Fathima. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our intern is Hafsa Fathima. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.