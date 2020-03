Pandemic Disrupting U.S. Immigration Process At Every Level The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting U.S. immigration. Immigrant doctors who want to help face limits to their visas. Meanwhile, many undocumented immigrants are afraid to seek coronavirus tests.

Pandemic Disrupting U.S. Immigration Process At Every Level National Pandemic Disrupting U.S. Immigration Process At Every Level Pandemic Disrupting U.S. Immigration Process At Every Level Audio will be available later today. The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting U.S. immigration. Immigrant doctors who want to help face limits to their visas. Meanwhile, many undocumented immigrants are afraid to seek coronavirus tests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor