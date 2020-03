Child Welfare Advocates Fear Surge In Abuse Cases During Recession NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Julie Evans, CEO of Alliance For Children, about the potential for spikes in severity of child abuse cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Child Welfare Advocates Fear Surge In Abuse Cases During Recession

Audio will be available later today.

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Julie Evans, CEO of Alliance For Children, about the potential for spikes in severity of child abuse cases during the coronavirus pandemic.