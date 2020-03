Opposite Sides Of Border Closure: Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico The U.S. last week closed its borders with Canada and Mexico because of the coronavirus outbreak. At the southern border, the closure is affecting life on both the U.S. and Mexico sides.

Opposite Sides Of Border Closure: Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico Opposite Sides Of Border Closure: Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico Opposite Sides Of Border Closure: Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico Audio will be available later today. The U.S. last week closed its borders with Canada and Mexico because of the coronavirus outbreak. At the southern border, the closure is affecting life on both the U.S. and Mexico sides. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor