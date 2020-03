Doctor To The Homeless Practices What She Calls Street Medicine Social distancing is difficult to practice in crowded homeless shelters. One doctor is working to increase awareness among this population and ensure health care service are provided.

Doctor To The Homeless Practices What She Calls Street Medicine Doctor To The Homeless Practices What She Calls Street Medicine Doctor To The Homeless Practices What She Calls Street Medicine Audio will be available later today. Social distancing is difficult to practice in crowded homeless shelters. One doctor is working to increase awareness among this population and ensure health care service are provided. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor