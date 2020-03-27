Accessibility links
The News Roundup For March 27, 2020 The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus cases, but Spain is already surpassing China's reported deaths. Boris Johnson self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19. And millions of truck drivers are stranded in India.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For March 27, 2020

Listen · 34:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/822592380/822594140" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For March 27, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For March 27, 2020

The News Roundup For March 27, 2020

Listen · 34:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/822592380/822594140" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A woman covers her face with a mask as she walks in a crowded New Delhi market place, during India's nationwide lockdown. Getty Images/Yawar Nazir/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Getty Images/Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

A woman covers her face with a mask as she walks in a crowded New Delhi market place, during India's nationwide lockdown.

Getty Images/Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

The United States now leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases. More than 81,000 people are infected—that we know about—and at least a thousand people have died.

Both houses of Congress have approved a $2 trillion aid package for those affected by the outbreak. When President Trump signs it, the bill will add billions into unemployment insurance programs, mail checks to Americans in need and create loan programs for struggling businesses across the country.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to have unprecedented ramifications around the world. Deaths are up sharply in Spain. Iraq is using its air force to drop information flyers.

President Vladimir Putin gave Russians a week off to help slow the spread. And with India on lockdown, the BBC reports that an estimated five million truck drivers are stranded – unable to get home, they're sleeping in the back of their trucks.

To talk about our national coronavirus crisis, we spoke—remotely—with Julie Pace, the Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press; David Lightman, national political correspondent for McClatchy; and NPR politics reporter Juana Summers.

And for our conversation on the international response to COVID-19, we spoke with Vivian Salama, correspondent for CNN; Courtney Kube, national security and military reporter for NBC News; and Hayes Brown, deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.