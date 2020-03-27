The News Roundup For March 27, 2020

The United States now leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases. More than 81,000 people are infected—that we know about—and at least a thousand people have died.

Both houses of Congress have approved a $2 trillion aid package for those affected by the outbreak. When President Trump signs it, the bill will add billions into unemployment insurance programs, mail checks to Americans in need and create loan programs for struggling businesses across the country.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to have unprecedented ramifications around the world. Deaths are up sharply in Spain. Iraq is using its air force to drop information flyers.

President Vladimir Putin gave Russians a week off to help slow the spread. And with India on lockdown, the BBC reports that an estimated five million truck drivers are stranded – unable to get home, they're sleeping in the back of their trucks.

To talk about our national coronavirus crisis, we spoke—remotely—with Julie Pace, the Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press; David Lightman, national political correspondent for McClatchy; and NPR politics reporter Juana Summers.

And for our conversation on the international response to COVID-19, we spoke with Vivian Salama, correspondent for CNN; Courtney Kube, national security and military reporter for NBC News; and Hayes Brown, deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News.

