Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: Ken Grossman Ken Grossman was experimenting with beer before he was old enough to buy it. As a high school student in the late 1960s, he bought his first home brewing kit and mixed the ingredients in a bucket, hiding his early batches from his mother. About ten years later, before most Americans knew what craft beer was, Ken decided to build a brewery in Chico, California. With $50,000, a few piles of scrap metal and some hand-me-down dairy tanks, Ken and his partner built Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, and crafted a beer with a distinctive, hoppy bitterness. Today, as the third largest craft brewer in the U.S., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company – like so many other businesses – faces unprecedented challenges due to the Coronavirus crisis.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: Ken Grossman

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Ken Grossman is the co-founder of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
Maren Bruin for NPR
Maren Bruin for NPR
