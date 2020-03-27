Accessibility links
Hair Dye And Yeast Are Among Products Flying Off The Shelves Our roots are showing. And we've decided it's the perfect time to finally start baking our own bread. See a list of products that are selling the most.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
NPR logo Guess What's Flying Off Shelves Now: Hair Dye

Guess What's Flying Off Shelves Now: Hair Dye

A worker restocks sodas at a Hispanic specialty supermarket in Los Angeles on March 19. Nationally, sales of soft drinks were up 43% that week, compared to the same week in 2019. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

A worker restocks sodas at a Hispanic specialty supermarket in Los Angeles on March 19. Nationally, sales of soft drinks were up 43% that week, compared to the same week in 2019.

America is stocking up on food, thermometers — and hair dye.

The latest sales data from Nielsen shows how our lives have been affected by widespread social distancing and, in some areas, mandatory lockdowns, as the world tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Just as in recent weeks, sales of medical supplies, cleaning products, paper goods and shelf-stable food have been remarkably high. But last week customers also flocked to beauty products — salons are closed, after all.

Yeast saw a big spike as we launched new baking projects. And in the meat department, hefty spiral hams have newfound popularity.

Here's some of Nielsen's data on what Americans were buying.

