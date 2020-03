No More School, No More Books: Coronavirus and Homeschooling

Right now a lot of parents have taken on a new responsibility: homeschool teacher. Many feel like they have no idea what they're doing. How are parents coping? Sam talks with parents in all different kinds of circumstances trying to make it work and hears from listeners who share what recent weeks have been like with their kids home from school.