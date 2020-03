Coronavirus Updates: Trump Signs Relief Bill NPR politics and science correspondents round up the latest news in the federal response to the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, including of the passage of the emergency rescue bill.

Coronavirus Updates: Trump Signs Relief Bill Politics Coronavirus Updates: Trump Signs Relief Bill Coronavirus Updates: Trump Signs Relief Bill Audio will be available later today. NPR politics and science correspondents round up the latest news in the federal response to the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, including of the passage of the emergency rescue bill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor