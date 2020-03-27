Episode 986: America Unemployed

On Thursday mornings, the Department of Labor releases its weekly unemployment claims — something that never makes the news. On average, maybe a few hundred thousand sign up. But at 8:30am, they announced the worst spike in unemployment the country has ever seen, by far — a staggering 3,283,000 new claims for unemployment. In a week.

Today on the show — what it means to lose a job right now when the mandate for most of us is: Stay home. We look at an overwhelmed unemployment system – the system that exists, the one we dream of, and the one that's being built on the fly.

