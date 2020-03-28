Accessibility links
Fashion Expert Tim Gunn Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Gunn's new Amazon show is called Making the Cut, so we've invited him to play a game called "Making the putt!"

Not My Job: We Quiz Fashion Expert Tim Gunn On Golf

Tim Gunn is pictured on Sept. 9, 2010 in New York City.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG

Tim Gunn is known for his style, his sharp opinions, his catch phrase – "Make it work!" – and for being impeccably dressed. He joins us this week by phone from his home, where he's probably wearing perfectly creased sweatpants.

Gunn's new Amazon show is called Making the Cut, so we've invited him to play a game called "Making the putt!" Three questions about golf.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

