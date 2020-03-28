Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, panel - some more questions for you from the rest of the week's news. Peter, someone put out what they called, quote, "the Ultimate Stay at Home Playlist" this week, featuring such recordings as Dr. Dre's album The Chronic, the Village People's "YMCA" and the theme song from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." Who put out the list?

PETER GROSZ: That sounds like an Obama joint.

SAGAL: No, though there is a government connection.

GROSZ: Oh, you know what? The Chronic - it was Mike Pence.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Sorry. I should - that was very obvious. Somebody who is currently in the higher stratas (ph) of our government.

SAGAL: An institution that is in the government. They're preserving our nation's most...

GROSZ: Sorry.

SAGAL: ...Important literature - and, apparently, our hottest jams.

GROSZ: Oh, the Library of Congress.

SAGAL: That's exactly right. The Library of Congress...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Added 25 new recordings to its national recording registry that will now be preserved for all time. And they're calling this year's list, quote, "the Ultimate Stay at Home Playlist," which is especially true if you love to dance alone in your bedroom to the radio play-by-play of the 1951 Brooklyn Dodgers-New York Giants playoff game.

(LAUGHTER)

NEGIN FARSAD: Who's...

GROSZ: Is that in there?

FARSAD: Who's dancing...

SAGAL: It's in there, yeah.

FARSAD: Who's dancing to the "Mister Rogers'" theme song?

SAGAL: Yeah. It's (laughter)...

FARSAD: What is that dance like? I remember when I was at the club, and someone grind it up on me to the theme of "Mister Rogers'."

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: It's a sunny day, girl. Come on.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Take those clouds away. Come on, baby.

ADAM BURKE: He just wanted to be your neighbor - like, your really close neighbor.

FARSAD: (Laughter).

GROSZ: I was just thinking of the "Sesame Street" theme song.

SAGAL: Yes, you were. I didn't want to correct you, though.

GROSZ: Oh, that's even more...

FARSAD: No, it's...

GROSZ: Would you be mine? Would you be mine?

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Would you be my neighbor?

BURKE: It's really creepy when they change their shoes right before they grind on you, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY")

FRZY: (Singing) Yeah, hey, it's a beautiful day. So let's take some time to celebrate this day from the...

SAGAL: Coming up, we tear down some walls in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

