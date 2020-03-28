Wash Your Hands With Bill Kurtis

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Adam Burke, Peter Grosz and Negin Farsad. And here, again, is your host from a doomsday bunker full of NPR hosts, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thanks, Bill. In just a minute, Bill goes all "The Shining" in our Listener Limerick Challenge. Red-rhyme (ph), red-rhyme.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOING SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. But first, it is time for another installment of our new segment...

KURTIS: Wash Your Hands With Me, Bill Kurtis.

SAGAL: Everyone head to your sinks. Now, we all know that hand-washing is most effective when you use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. So once again, as a public service for our listeners, we're going to wash our hands together while Bill Kurtis sings one of his favorite hand-washing songs. Hit it, Bill.

KURTIS: Turn on that water.

(SOUNDBITE OF ABBA SONG, "DANCING QUEEN")

KURTIS: (Singing) You are the washing queen, young and sweet. Hands are super clean. Washing queen, I feel the beat from the tambourine. Oh, yeah. You can dance. You can jive, having the time of your life, ooh. See that girl, hands so clean, digging the washing queen.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER GROSZ: That is - that - you know what that is?

SAGAL: What is that, Peter?

GROSZ: That is a gift to every OCD person from now until the end of time who will listen to that while they obsessively wash their hands.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: They will never stop.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.