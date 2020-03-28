Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it's time to go onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which they answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer now worth two points.

Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Peter has three. Negin and Adam Burke each have two.

SAGAL: All right. Well, that means that Negin and Adam are in second place. I'm going to arbitrarily pick Negin because why not? Negin, you're going to go first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank.

On Thursday, the chairman of the Fed said the U.S. may well be in a blank.

NEGIN FARSAD: Recession.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, President Trump tweeted that automakers have been given approval to make much needed blanks.

FARSAD: Ventilators.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, blank confirmed that he was the first member of the Senate to contract coronavirus.

FARSAD: Rand Paul.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, communications satellite marked the first flight for blank, the U.S.'s newest military branch.

FARSAD: Space.

SAGAL: Space what?

FARSAD: A flight, travel.

SAGAL: No, Space Force. On...

FARSAD: Space Force, dammit.

SAGAL: On Tuesday, online giant blank announced they were delaying shipping of non-essential items by up to a month.

FARSAD: Amazon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a nursing home in England helped pass the time by creating a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos using blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

FARSAD: Using cats.

SAGAL: No, using their residents. The nursing home staff...

FARSAD: I don't know.

SAGAL: ...Used Wheelchairs, broomsticks and four excited seniors to create this life-sized version of the classic kids game. And the residents loved it. That said, the competition did get a little heated, and the nursing home had to follow Hungry Hungry Hippos up with a life-sized version of Operation.

(LAUGHTER)

PETER GROSZ: That's a nice thing. That's the best nursing home story I've heard in a long time.

SAGAL: It's a lovely video if you can find it. Nursing home, Hungry Hungry Hippos. The people are having a lovely time.

Bill, how did Negin do on our quiz?

KURTIS: She got four right, eight more points. That gives her a total of 10 and the lead.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Negin. Well done. All right, Adam, you're up next. Fill in the blank.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government announced it would soon lift the mandatory lockdown of blank.

ADAM BURKE: Wuhan.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the blank marked its biggest one-day gain since 1933.

BURKE: The Stock Exchange.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Joe Biden rejected the idea of holding another blank with Bernie Sanders.

BURKE: Debate.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, newly released numbers showed U.S. blank claims at a 50-year high.

BURKE: Unemployment.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a man quarantined in Mexico who wanted Cheetos blanked to satisfy his craving.

BURKE: Ate a cheetah.

SAGAL: No, he sent his dog out with a shopping list and $20 attached to its collar. And it came back with Cheetos.

BURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: After losing its original publishers, blank's memoir was released on Monday.

BURKE: Woody Allen.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Despite very little contact between humans, the blank car race announced it was postponing until August.

BURKE: The Indy 500.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Australia's pro rugby league was still playing games this week, though they removed the audience...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...And added a designated blank.

BURKE: Drinker.

SAGAL: No, a designated ball washer.

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: The new ball washer is equipped with a cooler filled with soapy water. And after every play, he runs onto the field to give the ball a quick scrub. This is to help put players' minds at ease so they can focus on piling on top of each other, covered in sweat without having to worry about catching coronavirus.

BURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Adam got six right, 12 more points. He is in the lead with 14.

SAGAL: Congratulations. That was really well done. So how many then does Peter Grosz need to win?

KURTIS: A cool six.

SAGAL: All right, Peter, this is for the game. Fill in the blank.

On Thursday, the White House accused blank's president of narcoterrorism.

GROSZ: Venezuela.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the prime minister of blank ordered a 21-day lockdown of his country for 1.3 billion people.

GROSZ: India.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, blank, the heir to the British throne, tested positive for COVID-19.

GROSZ: Prince Charles.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A couple in Kentucky had to be escorted from a local grocery store after being told they couldn't buy blank.

GROSZ: A gun.

SAGAL: Five hundred and fifty-two cans of Mountain Dew. On Thursday, "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin petitioned a judge to toss out charges related to the blank scandal.

GROSZ: Bribery college cheating...

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Varsity Blues. Best known for his hits "The Gambler" and "Don't Take Your Love To Town," blank passed away at the age of 81.

GROSZ: Kenny Rogers.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, we found out an unexpected side effect of coronavirus when a dog...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Had to go to the vet because blank.

GROSZ: The dog had to go to the vet?

SAGAL: Yes, because...

GROSZ: Because his owner was - got coronavirus and tied a Cheetos to his neck and said, go out and get me $20.

SAGAL: No, the dog had to go to the vet because he sprained his tail from wagging it too much because his owner was home. Rolo the wiener dog was so thrilled that his owner was working from home that he wagged his tail until he literally could not wag it anymore. Don't worry. The vet says Rolo will be completely healed in about a week, but he will be forever shamed as the only dog who has to wear one of those cones on his butt.

Bill, did Peter Grosz do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He came so close. Five right, 10 more points. Total at 13. But that means Adam Burke is our winner this week.

(SOUNDBITE OF TRAIN HORN)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Adam.

GROSZ: Oh, you know what, Adam?

BURKE: Yeah.

GROSZ: This is the one week they said the winner of the show - there actually is a prize. You get shoved out into the middle of a busy street full of people.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: I'm so sorry. They should have told you that beforehand.

BURKE: Wearing a shirt that says free hugs.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Kiss me I'm Irish, right? Wouldn't that work for you?

BURKE: Yeah.

