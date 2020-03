During COVID-19 Outbreak, Hungary's Orbán Grabs Power Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is pushing through a law that will sideline parliament indefinitely and jail anyone he deems to be spreading false information about the coronavirus.

During COVID-19 Outbreak, Hungary's Orbán Grabs Power Europe During COVID-19 Outbreak, Hungary's Orbán Grabs Power During COVID-19 Outbreak, Hungary's Orbán Grabs Power Audio will be available later today. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is pushing through a law that will sideline parliament indefinitely and jail anyone he deems to be spreading false information about the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor