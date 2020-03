Despite Trump's Claims, U.S. Falls Behind In Coronavirus Testing President Trump said guidelines urging social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place for at least another month. He also stated testing is ramping up, but is it?

Despite Trump's Claims, U.S. Falls Behind In Coronavirus Testing Health Despite Trump's Claims, U.S. Falls Behind In Coronavirus Testing Despite Trump's Claims, U.S. Falls Behind In Coronavirus Testing Audio will be available later today. President Trump said guidelines urging social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place for at least another month. He also stated testing is ramping up, but is it? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor