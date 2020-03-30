Accessibility links
Film critic Sam Adams says he wasn't interested in seeing Contagion again. But once he did, he felt a little comforted. "One of the great things about horror movies is that they end."

The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Contagion'

1A

Actress Marion Cotillard attends the "Contagion" premiere in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images hide caption

Steven Soderbergh's 2011 thriller Contagion came out almost a decade ago, but many are saying it's never felt more current. Some scenes (like the one about touching your face) are uncannily familiar to viewers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

So we convened the 1A Movie Club for a conversation about the film, which has surged in popularity online in the last couple months.

We talk about the entire movie—spoilers and all—and what we can take away from the movie as we battle the spread of COVID-19 in our daily lives.

John Horn, host of KPCC's "The Frame," Sam Adams, senior editor of culture for Slate and Pamela Rutledge, behavioral scientist and director of the Media Psychology Research Center joined us.

