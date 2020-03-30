Accessibility links
R. Eric Thomas, From 'Deeply Shewk' To A Viral Column "A lot of the time, it feels foolhardy that you'll get the thing you want," writer R. Eric Thomas says. "[But] on its best day, America can be a space of immense potential and possibility."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

R. Eric Thomas, From 'Deeply Shewk' To A Viral Column

Listen · 24:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/823869587/823871221" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
R. Eric Thomas, From 'Deeply Shewk' To A Viral Column

1A

R. Eric Thomas, From 'Deeply Shewk' To A Viral Column

R. Eric Thomas, From 'Deeply Shewk' To A Viral Column

Listen · 24:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/823869587/823871221" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

R. Eric Thomas released a collection of personal essays called "Here For It." Katie Simbala hide caption

toggle caption
Katie Simbala

R. Eric Thomas released a collection of personal essays called "Here For It."

Katie Simbala

If you've been finding that you can't get away from the news, but also you really care about the news...and also you really need a break from the news...we are here for it.

R. Eric Thomas is a senior staff writer for Elle, and the author of a new memoir: a collection of essays titled, "Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America," which came out last month.

He joined us from his home in Baltimore to talk about what he's doing to stay sane under quarantine and how going viral changed his life.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.