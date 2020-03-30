R. Eric Thomas, From 'Deeply Shewk' To A Viral Column

Enlarge this image toggle caption Katie Simbala Katie Simbala

If you've been finding that you can't get away from the news, but also you really care about the news...and also you really need a break from the news...we are here for it.

R. Eric Thomas is a senior staff writer for Elle, and the author of a new memoir: a collection of essays titled, "Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America," which came out last month.

He joined us from his home in Baltimore to talk about what he's doing to stay sane under quarantine and how going viral changed his life.

