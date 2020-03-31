The Best-Sounding Tiny Desk Concerts, Vol. 2

Day in and day out, my ears are filled with the most wonderful sounds. I've recorded and mixed over 600 artists at the Tiny Desk. But when it comes to sound quality, everyone's got an opinion. That's why the second volume of the best-sounding Tiny Desk concerts features selections from some of my favorite YouTube shoutouts.

• IDLES

The fact that you can still hear the shakers is a testament to the audio engineer for these shows. Excellent.

• Snoh Aalegra

Who said R&B was dead? This was so smooth, such '90s feels and the mixing/production is faultless as per usual for NPR, easily becoming one of my favorite channels.

• H.E.R.

Everyone should just record their damn albums at NPR. The sound engineering is always so perfect. On another note, I'm about to go sit in a corner and repent because I was cussing all throughout this performance.

• Jacob Collier

The audio engineer who records Tiny Desk Concerts might be the most talented person on Earth.

After Jacob. But yes.

• Snarky Puppy

NPR's sound mixing is usually good, but mixing SP properly is some next level ishh because they have like... well, you can see all of them :-}