NPR Music's Top 10 (OK, 11) Albums Of March

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gibson Hazard/Courtesy of the artist Gibson Hazard/Courtesy of the artist

Music affords an escape, takes us back in time to reflect on the present, mirrors our aches and joys and offers serenity. As relentless news about the coronavirus continues, these albums were gifts during difficult times.

This month, that included surprise drops from Childish Gambino and Jay Electronica, plus Waxahatchee's tender Saint Cloud. And because it was released on the leap year — Feb. 29 — we couldn't let March pass without highlighting Bad Bunny's phenomenal YHLQMDLG as a bonus.

Below you'll find an alphabetized list of NPR Music's top 11 albums of March 2020. Be sure to check out our top 20 songs from the month, too.