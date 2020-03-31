#2014: A Nice Juicy Pizza This week on The Best of Car Talk, unearthed letters from summer camp prove that the child really is the father to the man, at least when it comes to our Technical, Spiritual and Menu Advisor, John Bugsy Lawlor. Elsewhere, Lee liberated herself from her mechanic by changing her own oil, but also got liberated from her cash when she poured the oil into her transmission; Author Cameron needs a lesson in how to burn rubber; and, Jane and her husband want to buy a stretch limo to cruise around town in, because, well, why not? Also, on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Eddie and Edie Electron made their way home in Michelle's Saturn. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

