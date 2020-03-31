A Governor And Two Patients Weigh In On The Fight Against COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is climbing towards 200,000—and that's just the people who have been tested, and positively diagnosed.



Many more have the virus, but are asymptomatic. Or they have symptoms, but still don't have enough to get a test.

Cities in states across the U.S. have reacted differently to the virus outbreak. Colorado, with 2,600 confirmed cases and 47 deaths, was one of the first states to have a drive-through testing site. And now a biotech company in Telluride is working on testing all 8,0000 town residents for the specific COVID-19 antibodies.

And we talk with two Americans—one in the South, and one in New York City—who both got sick, but not so sick they went to the hospital.



One got a test through luck and connections—and got a positive diagnosis. The other didn't get a test, but only because doctors told her it was so likely she had it that testing her would be a waste of resources.

Governor Jared Polis (D) of Colorado told us about what his state is doing to fight COVID-19.



Then, Dr. Mike Saag, director of the Infectious Disease Division at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's School of Medicine; and Shannon Keating, senior culture writer and editor at BuzzFeed joined us to talk about what it's like to have coronavirus.

