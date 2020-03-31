Accessibility links
Tell Us About Trying To Get Tested For The Coronavirus Experts have said that testing is essential to controlling the coronovirus pandemic. Tell us your experiences trying to access testing for the coronavirus.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak
Tell Us About Trying To Get Tested For The Coronavirus

Healthcare professionals screen people at a testing site organized by the Maryland National Guard in a parking lot at FedEx Field on March 30, 2020 in Landover, Md. Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Healthcare professionals screen people at a testing site organized by the Maryland National Guard in a parking lot at FedEx Field on March 30, 2020 in Landover, Md.

Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Experts have said that testing is essential to controlling the coronovirus pandemic. Tell us here about your experiences trying to access testing for the coronavirus. We'll use some of your comments for a story on our website, and may call you for an interview to air on the radio.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

