Russell Moore And IIIrd Tyme Out On Mountain Stage Celebrated bluegrass band Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out stopped by Mountain Stage for a rousing rendition of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and more.
Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out on Mountain Stage.

Dave Lavender

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, one of bluegrass music's most decorated bands, stopped by Mountain Stage in Charleston, W.Va., with guest host Kathy Mattea in February. "Their vocals are guaranteed to raise the hair on the back of your neck," Mattea said while introducing the group.

Fresh off of dates in Prague, the five-man traditional bluegrass band quickly showed off its calling card, the once-in-a-generation bluegrass/country voice of Texas native Russell Moore. He put a Dust Bowl-level of hurt on a pair of prison songs, "Brown County Red," and "Hard Rock Mountain Prison ('Til I Die)," before delivering a nod of respect to country music's first family with the Carters' "Are You Tired of Me, My Darling?"

Moore, who just picked up his record 11th male vocalist of the year award from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in early February, said it was an honor to be there and let folks "get an idea of what we do day in and day out."

Showcasing polished quartet harmonies, the band gathered around one microphone for the gospel number "Little Black Train," before a misty mountain hop to the isles with the Gary Scruggs ballad, "The Lowlands," a home-plowed Celtic song replete with Moore's ample vocals, a slow rolling banjo and a searing fiddle break from Nathan Aldridge.

After the foot-stomping "Sugarfoot Rag," Moore and the band bore down on their signature ballad, the Carl Jackson-penned "Erase The Miles," then "John and Mary." With the crowd on its feet, Moore and the band loaded up the sing-a-long West Virginia anthem, "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Moore's soul-filled, seamless and soaring range elevated "Country Roads" back to the mountaintop of its full glory. Leaving the crowd members, just as Mattea foretold, with raised hair on the back of their necks.

Set List:

  • "Brown County Red"
  • "Hard Rock Mountain Prison ('Til I Die)"
  • "Are You Tired of Me, My Darling?" (The Carter Family)
  • "Little Black Train" (traditional)
  • "The Lowlands" (Gary Scruggs)
  • "Sugarfoot Rag" (Hank Garland and Vaughn Horton)
  • "Erase the Miles" (Carl Jackson)
  • "John and Mary" (Carl Jackson)
  • "Take Me Home, Country Roads" (John Denver, Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert)

Musicians:

Russell Moore: acoustic guitar, lead vocals; Wayne Benson: mandolin/mandola, backing vocals; Dustin Pyrtle: bass, backing vocals; Keith McKinnon: banjo, backing vocals; Nathan Aldridge: fiddle, bass, vocals.

More From Mountain Stage

Fruition On Mountain Stage

Fruition on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Fruition On Mountain Stage

Americana group Fruition makes its Mountain Stage debut, performing songs from the band's latest release, Broken At The Break Of Day.

Fruition On Mountain Stage

Glen Phillips On Mountain Stage

Singer and songwriter Glen Phillips performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Glen Phillips On Mountain Stage

Singer and songwriter Glen Phillips stops by Mountain Stage to share songs from his latest record, Swallowed By The New.

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Tyler Childers on Mountain Stage. Jim Downard/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Jim Downard/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Listen to country star Tyler Childers perform songs from his albums Country Squire and Purgatory on Mountain Stage.

Eliza Gilkyson On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Eliza Gilkyson On Mountain Stage

Acclaimed songwriter Eliza Gilkyson made her eighth visit to Mountain Stage to perform songs from her 2018 album, Secularia.

Eliza Gilkyson On Mountain Stage

Greg Brown On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Greg Brown On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage veteran Greg Brown returns with his signature, homespun Americana.

Greg Brown On Mountain Stage

The Po' Ramblin' Boys On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Po' Ramblin' Boys On Mountain Stage

The Po' Ramblin' Boys stopped by the Mountain Stage to share songs from Toil, Tears & Trouble, the band's 2019 debut.

The Po' Ramblin' Boys On Mountain Stage

Stephen Kellogg On Mountain Stage

Stephen Kellogg Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Stephen Kellogg On Mountain Stage

Stephen Kellogg returns to Mountain Stage to share songs from his latest solo album, Objects In The Mirror.

Stephen Kellogg On Mountain Stage

Anna Tivel On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Anna Tivel On Mountain Stage

Singer and songwriter Anna Tivel performs songs off her album The Question at Mountain Stage.

Anna Tivel On Mountain Stage

Peter Case On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Peter Case On Mountain Stage

American songwriting luminary and Mountain Stage veteran Peter Case returns to the show with more of his original stories and songs packed with wry humor and searing details.

Peter Case On Mountain Stage

The Jeremiahs On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Jeremiahs On Mountain Stage

Irish quartet The Jeremiahs brings their urban Irish folk to Mountain Stage.

The Jeremiahs On Mountain Stage

